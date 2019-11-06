e-paper
33 fresh cases: Dengue tally crosses 1,200-mark in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:02 IST
LUCKNOW Thirty-three fresh dengue cases were reported in Lucknow on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,223 here – the maximum in any district of UP this year.

Cases of 296 people of other districts, who got treated in Lucknow, were also reported this year. Chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agrawal said the health department in those districts had been notified about these patients.

Dengue cases were reported from different areas of the city, where health department teams conducted source reduction exercise to check mosquito breeding.

“Dengue mosquito can fly up to 100 mts, hence if it breeds in your house, your neighbour too is at risk. And if breeding takes place in your neighbour’s house, you too are at risk of being bitten by the mosquito,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India.

“Winter season is approaching and temperature is likely to fall further in the next few days that will restrict dengue. But till then, people should take preventive measures and keep themselves safe from mosquito bite,” said Dr BKS Chauhan, chief medical superintendent of secretariat dispensary.

Health teams inspected 1,900 houses/institutions and issued 20 notices under the campaign ‘fight the bite’ aimed at checking mosquito breeding.

