Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / 34-year-old HIV patient dies, kin assault doctor at Nair Hospital

34-year-old HIV patient dies, kin assault doctor at Nair Hospital

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:57 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
A first-year post graduate medical student working with BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a 34-year-old patient who died on Friday morning. According to the police, the patient was suffering from human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV).

Agripada police has filed a first information report in the case (FIR) against one person. The police had not made any arrests at the time of going to press.

“The family members alleged that the patient was not given proper treatment. We have not made any arrest, as the patient’s family members are completing her final rites. We have registered a case in this regard,” Savalaram Agawane, senior police inspector, Agripada police station, said on Friday evening.

According to the initial probe, the patient was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2019. On Friday, her condition deteriorated and she was declared dead, following which her relatives began accusing the doctor for negligence. “One of the relatives slapped the doctor during the argument. I have assured the students’ union that a case has been filed in the matter,” said hospital dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal.

