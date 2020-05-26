e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 35-year-old labourer found murdered at Baddowal railway station in Ludhiana

35-year-old labourer found murdered at Baddowal railway station in Ludhiana

A GRP team recovered the body of the deceased from near the boundary wall of the station premises

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 00:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
According to the police, the accused had hit the face of the victim, identified as Ramesh alias Mottu, with a stone multiple times. The blood-stained stone was lying near the body when the police reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet ascertained.
According to the police, the accused had hit the face of the victim, identified as Ramesh alias Mottu, with a stone multiple times. The blood-stained stone was lying near the body when the police reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet ascertained.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 35-year-old labourer was killed by some unidentified people at the Baddowal railway station here on Monday. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of the deceased from near the boundary wall of the station premises.

According to the police, the accused had hit the face of the victim, identified as Ramesh alias Mottu, with a stone multiple times. The blood-stained stone was lying near the body when the police reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet ascertained.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, investigating officer, said the victim was a daily wage labourer at a goods shed here and used to load and unload trucks.

“The deceased was identified by some of his co-workers and it is learnt that he belongs to Bihar, but we are trying to trace his family and the area where he was residing here,” said the ASI.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and a case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered at the GRP station here against unidentified persons.

The investigation is in process and police are questioning co-workers to trace the accused.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In