35-year-old man found murdered in Amritsar village

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against some unidentified persons at the Jandiala police station.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
AMRITSAR

A 35-year-old man was found murdered at Kila Jeevan Singh village falling under Baba Bakala sub-division of the district on Tuesday.

Avtar Singh was strangled to death on Tuesday morning near a drain in the outskirts of the village, police said. Avtar’s father Amrik Singh is former member of the panchayat.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against some unidentified persons at the Jandiala police station.

“My son was working as a labourer. Around 7.30pm on Monday, he left the house but didn’t return. We searched for him everywhere in the village, but to no avail,” said Amrik, adding “on Tuesday morning, someone in the village informed us about the dead body. A rope was tied around his neck.”

