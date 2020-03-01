35-year-old man loses ₹66.5K in credit card fraud

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:57 IST

Gurugram: A 35-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹66,500 by an unidentified person who used the victim’s credit card without his knowledge in Sector 8, the police said on Sunday. A total of eight transactions were made from the victim’s credit card and money was transferred to two different e-wallets, they said.

According to the police, the victim, Dev Dutt Parashar, is a resident of Arjun Nagar in Sector 8. Parashar came to know about the alleged fraud in October last year, when he checked the bank statement of his credit card.

In his police complaint, Parashar said, “On October 30, I checked the statement of my credit card and saw that eight transactions worth ₹66,500 were made through it. The money was transferred to two different e-wallets.” He added that three transactions of ₹1,500 each, four transactions of ₹10,500 each and one transaction worth ₹20,000 were done by the suspect.

According to the police, the complainant said that he did not lose his credit card and immediately got it blocked after the transactions were made.

The police said that they registered the case regarding the incident after an initial probe by the cyber police.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The suspect is yet to be identified. We are looking into the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66d of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Cybercrime police station on Saturday.