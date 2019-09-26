35-year-old’s suicide bid at Thane station disrupts train services for 30 minutes

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:02 IST

Trains from Thane railway station were delayed for around 30 minutes after a 35-year-old woman from Powai allegedly jumped in front of a train on Wednesday.

The woman was saved after commuters started shouting and the motorman applied brakes.

“She jumped on to the tracks when the Kalyan slow local was pulling into platform number 2 at Thane station around 6pm. She fell between the tracks and miraculously escaped,” said Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Government Railway Police (GRP), Thane.

The GRP official said she was depressed.

“Commuters on the platforms started shouting and passengers pulled the chain. Railway officials saw that the woman was alive. They brought her out and took her to the Rupee One clinic at Thane station. However, the woman was not injured and was taken to the GRP,” added Dhakne.

According to the GRP official, the woman walked from Powai to Kanjurmarg station.

“The woman is unmarried and had recently lost her job. She was counselled by the GRP team and we informed her family in Powai,” said a GRP official from Thane. Trains were disrupted for around 30 minutes following the incident.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:02 IST