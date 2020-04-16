e-paper
36-year-old man hangs self to death in Panchkula park

Assistant sub-inspector says no suicide note has been found

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
A 36-year-old man reportedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from an iron bar of a hutment in a park at Industrial Area, Phase 2, near Sector 19.

Police said the deceased, a native of Yamunanagar, was currently residing at Buddanpur village, Sector 16, and was unemployed. The Sector 19 police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector Gulab Singh said they received information from a passerby, following which a team reached the spot.

As per initial investigation, the man had used a cloth to commit suicide. “No suicide note was recovered from his possession and we have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter,” Singh said, adding that the body has been kept at the civil hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

