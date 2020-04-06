37 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district takes total number up to 142

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:49 IST

PUNE Thirty-seven fresh cases of the Sars-Covid-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection were recorded in Pune district on Monday.

This is the highest single-day number of new infections in the district.

Of the 37 cases, 13 were reported until 1pm, and 22 positive tests were confirmed at 5pm, and two cases at 7pm, by the district administration.

The total count for Pune district is 142, with 114 in Pune city, 20 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and eight in rural Pune.

A senior official from the PMC’s health department requesting anonymity, said, “Of the 37, most are close contacts of already positive Covid-19 patients. Also, it is noticed that those who attended the Delhi Tablighi event are hiding their travel history which is making it difficult for us to isolate and detect people.”

The official said, “It is better that all those who attended the event come forward otherwise they will be risking their lives and the lives of their family members.”

Among the fresh cases is a four-year-old girl who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 37, 20 are admitted to Naidu hospital, seven are at Sassoon hospital, and one each at Deenanath Mangeshkar, KEM and Jehangir hospitals.

Officials added that family members of the 60-year-old woman who was brought in deceased to Sassoon hospital on Sunday, and then tested positive, have also tested positive.

The PMC official said, “Four family members of the deceased, including a nine-year old boy, 10-year old boy, 39-year-old female and 30-year-old female have tested positive and have been isolated now.”

After a sudden spike in the number of cases the administration will now rigorously trace close contacts by conducting house-to-house surveys.

Pune division has a total of 661 people who attended the Delhi Markaz Tablighi event, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, of which 299 people have been quarantined, while 49 are from other districts of Maharashtra. A total of 205 are out of Maharashtra. The administration is yet to track 107 people of the 661 people who are on a list sent by the centre.

City-wide breakdown

Of the 37 fresh cases in the district, 21 in the city are from…

6 – Shivajinagar

5- Ghorpade Peth

5 - Laxmi nagar, Yerwada

5- Mominpura, Guruwar peth

5 - Kondhwa