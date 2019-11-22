38-year-old woman duped of ₹45 lakh on pretext of a flat

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:50 IST

Gurugram Police on Thursday booked a construction firm and its directors for allegedly duping a 38-year-old woman of ₹45 lakh, on the pretext of booking a flat in Sector 35. The police said that the company had allegedly signed a buyback agreement with the woman, but did not adhere to it nor did it construct the flats.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of Golf Course Road. In 2015, she allegedly booked a flat in a project and paid ₹38 lakh.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused persons then signed a buyback agreement with her, in which they promised to buy back the flat that she bought by March 2018. According to the alleged agreement, the accused persons were supposed to buy the flat for ₹45 lakh.

In March 2018, they allegedly paid the woman the amount through five cheques worth ₹33 lakh, ₹4 lakh, and three others worth around ₹2 lakh. However, all the cheques given to her bounced due to insufficient funds, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant further alleged that the accused persons did not even begin the construction of their project. “The accused builder made a number of false representations since the inception of the agreement and which he knew to be false but made with a view to inducing the complainant into the project, which was non-existent and could never see the daylight,” the first information report (FIR) said.

The woman also alleged that they threatened to kill her when she asked for a refund. The police said that they received the complaint through a court and filed a case on Thursday.

Dharmender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 10 police station, said, “We are verifying the claims of the woman. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Thursday.