Home / Cities / 3rd FIR against Shimlapuri brothers in stalking case: Ludhiana

3rd FIR against Shimlapuri brothers in stalking case: Ludhiana

Dec 31, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Two brothers from Shimlapuri Road’s Preet Nagar — Rajnish Sharma and Robin Sharma — who were recently in news for stalking and defaming a 29-year-old woman, have been booked again by Daresi police for same offence.

This time, the FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of victim’s aunt. She said that the brothers, who used to study with her niece, had clicked her photographs without her consent. “Rajnish later started forcing my niece to develop physical relation with him and when she objected to his sexual advances, he created a fake ID and posted her morphed photos on social media. The accused also demanded ₹25 lakh from her,” she told the police. 

She added that the first case was registered against them on June 7. They got interim bail, but failed to mend their ways and continued to harass her niece and threaten her family. 

Inspector Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said it was the third FIR against the main accused, Rajnish, and second against his brother after the investigation conducted by a team of cyber crime. The accused are absconding, he added. 

The fresh FIR has been registered under Sections 354D (stalking), 503 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 66D, 67A and 67 of the Information and Technology Act.

