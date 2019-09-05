4.2 kgs of cocaine seized, two held

cities

Sep 05, 2019

New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it had busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of a US and a Nigerian national and reportedly recovered 4.2 kgs of cocaine from them.

The drugs were to be supplied to rave parties in Delhi, NCB said.

SK Jha, deputy director general, Narcotics Control Bureau, said on Tuesday they received information about a foreign national who would arrive in Delhi with a huge consignment of drugs to supply to rave parties.

“Following surveillance, our teams intercepted a US national at a Mahipalpur hotel and a search of his bags led to the recovery of 4.2 kg cocaine,” Jha said.

The man told interrogators that the contraband was handed over to him by some other members of the cartel in Ecuador to be delivered in Delhi.

“He said he is a member of an international syndicate involved in trafficking of cocaine across the globe. The US national said he had earlier trafficked drugs for which he travelled to countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, etc. He mentioned that he was intending to establish a foundation at Ohio, US, working for homeless people and he used to travel on the pretext of raising funds for the cause,” Jha said.

The officer said, the NCB further arrested his point of contact, a Nigerian national.

