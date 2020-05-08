e-paper
4 booked for quarantine violations

4 booked for quarantine violations

Police said sarpanch Harbhajan Singh came in contact of a Covid-19 patient and was quarantined along with some others at a government primary school but they violated quarantine

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Sadar Ahmedgarh police have booked four persons, including sarpanch of Khanpur village, near Malerkotla for quarantine violations. The sarpanch and his supporters have alleged that they caught two drug smugglers but police are ‘protecting them’.

Police said sarpanch Harbhajan Singh came in contact of a Covid-19 patient and was quarantined along with some others at a government primary school but they violated quarantine.

“A resident caught two women carrying drugs in his fields. The sarpanch and others questioned the women when they were passing by the school road. Locals found some capsules from the women’s bags after which one of the women misbehaved with the sarpanch. However, police did not act against the women and booked the sarpanch instead,” said Chamkour Singh, a Khanpur resident.

“The accused were identified as sarpanch Harbhajan Singh, Satvir Singh, Jyoti and Bimla, all from Khanpur,” police said.

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said that they have started investigation and assured fair inquiry into the matter.

A case was registered for violation of quarantine. And samples of the capsules recovered from the women have been sent to the laboratory. Further action will be taken as per reports, said SSP Garg.

The case against the four accused was registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station.

