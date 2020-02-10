4 held for kidnapping Bhiwandi resident

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:57 IST

Narpoli police on Monday rescued a Bhiwandi resident and arrested four of the five accused who had kidnapped him, from Ambernath. All the five accused in the case been arrested.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the victim and demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh over some personal dispute.

The victim, Mohammed Shakil Khan, 40, who worked at a shoe-making factory in Bhiwandi, didn’t return home on February 6, following which his family members filed a missing person’s complaint in Narpoli police station. According to police officers, a day later Khan’s wife got a ransom call from some unknown person asking her to handover ₹15 lakh to ensure her husband’s safety and release.

Following this, Narpoli police formed a team and started investigating. Police officers then traced the main accused Wasiullah Khan, 22, a resident of Ambernath, on February 9, through technical evidence.

“We nabbed him [Wasiullah] and interrogated him for a day, following which he confessed to the crime. He also gave us the location of the victim,” said Maloji Shinde, senior inspector, Narpoli police station.

He added, “Wasiullah, during the investigation, said he had introduced his sister to the victim while working under him at the factory. He alleged that Shakil had bad intentions for his sister and called her which led to a fight, and Wasiullah quit a year ago.”

According to the police, Wasiullah along with four of his friends including a woman made a plan to take revenge. The woman got in touch with the victim six months ago and started talking to him. Then she asked him to meet near Ambernath on February 6, from where they kidnapped him.