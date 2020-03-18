4 held for murder of Ravan gang leader’s kin

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:59 IST

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday morning arrested four persons for the murder of Avinash alias Sonya Rajendra Jadhav, 25, brother of former Ravan gang leader Aniket Jadhav who was shot dead in 2017.

Avinash was bludgeoned to death in Akurdi on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police.

The arrested were identified as Ashish Vishal Jagtap, Vikas Gorakhpur Tandale, Prasad Ashok Alhat and Sagar Ashok Ghanwat, all residents of Akurdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Tuesday afternoon, Avinash and his four friends were allegedly consuming alcohol at an auto garage near Akurdi post office when they got into an argument which turned violent. The deceased man’s friends used tools in the garage to bludgeon him to death, according to the police.

While Jagtap slapped and verbally abused Avinash, Tandale used a metal rod to hit him on the back while Alhat hit him on the head and back with a metal rod having a hook, according to the police.

Rajendra Dattatray Jadhav, 55, the father of the resident and a resident of Jadhavnagar area of Ravet, lodged a police complaint.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Nigdi police station.

Aniket Jadhav, former leader of Ravan gang, was shot dead in 2017. Aniket’s successor was arrested in July 2019.