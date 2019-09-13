4 injured as joyride collapses in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:59 IST

At least four people, including three minors, were injured after a joyride collapsed during Sidh Baba Sodal mela here on Thursday late night. The collapse also resulted in stampede-like situation, said police, adding that the electricity connection was cut to avoid the risk of electrocution.

Taking benefit of dark, unidentified youth snatched cash and valuables from the joyride contractor. Police official seeking anonymity said that the contractor has been detained and questioning was underway.

Station house officer (SHO) of police station division number 8, Rupinder Singh, said that following the incident, injured were taken to different hospitals by their kin and we are yet to get any intimation about exact number of injured people.

Assistant commissioner of police (north), Jasbinder Singh, said that workers of joyride had all necessary permissions and we are trying to know the cause behind the mishap.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar thanked all the devotees, volunteers and officers for making Sidh Baba Sodal mela a successful affair.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 00:59 IST