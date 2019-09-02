₹4 lakh stolen from SUV parked outside a bank

cities

Gurugram Two men allegedly stole ₹4 lakh from an SUV parked outside a bank near Darbaripur Road in Badshahpur on Monday morning. Police said the suspects are yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.15am when a man, Raj Kumar, who has a money transfer business, had gone to the bank. He parked his car, an Innova, outside the bank and went inside while his associate, a woman, waited in the car.

Kumar’s son, Deepak, said, “The woman was seated in the rear with a bag next to her. The bag had about ₹4-4.5 lakh. As she opened the door from one side to step out of the car, a man waylaid her and indulged her in small talk, asking her for some directions. Before she could bolt the door, another man came from the other side and stole the bag containing cash.”

In the footage procured from a CCTV outside the bank, one suspect, wearing a brown shirt, can be seen opening the rear door of the car and taking off with the bag.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects are yet to be arrested. “The accused had done a reconnaissance of the area,” he said.

Deepak said that this was the second instance of his father being targeted by thieves. He said that last year, armed robbers had tried to take cash from his father’s office but the robbery was averted, as staff members had raised the alarm.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, said police.

