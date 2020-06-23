e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 men held for creating ruckus in Ludhiana’s containment zone

4 men held for creating ruckus in Ludhiana’s containment zone

They were threatening man who had helped police install barricades in the zone

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four residents of Prem Nagar, which has been declared a containment zone due to Covid-19 cases, have been arrested for creating ruckus in front of the house of a 50-year-old man of the locality and threatening him.

The man had allegedly helped the police in installing barricades after Prem Nagar was declared a containment zone and the accused had held him responsible for barricading in the colony and restriction on their movement.

The arrested have been identified as Sikandar Kuchawa of Islam Gunj, Gobind Chitara of Prem Nagar, Subhash Chauhan and Makhan Dabi. Their accomplices have yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the accused following a statement of victim Dinesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Dinesh said he helped the police in installing barricades after Prem Nagar was declared a containment zone.

He said, “On Monday afternoon, he heard noise outside his home. When he came out of the house, he saw the accused, along with their accomplices huddling outside his home. They held him responsible for declaring the area as a containment zone and restricting their movement.”

Dinesh Kumar also alleged that the accused were also not wearing masks.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Brij Lal, investigating the case, said, on being informed, the police reached the spot and found the accused huddled on the spot.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India’s downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India’s downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In