4 men held for creating ruckus in Ludhiana’s containment zone

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:47 IST

Four residents of Prem Nagar, which has been declared a containment zone due to Covid-19 cases, have been arrested for creating ruckus in front of the house of a 50-year-old man of the locality and threatening him.

The man had allegedly helped the police in installing barricades after Prem Nagar was declared a containment zone and the accused had held him responsible for barricading in the colony and restriction on their movement.

The arrested have been identified as Sikandar Kuchawa of Islam Gunj, Gobind Chitara of Prem Nagar, Subhash Chauhan and Makhan Dabi. Their accomplices have yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the accused following a statement of victim Dinesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Dinesh said he helped the police in installing barricades after Prem Nagar was declared a containment zone.

He said, “On Monday afternoon, he heard noise outside his home. When he came out of the house, he saw the accused, along with their accomplices huddling outside his home. They held him responsible for declaring the area as a containment zone and restricting their movement.”

Dinesh Kumar also alleged that the accused were also not wearing masks.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Brij Lal, investigating the case, said, on being informed, the police reached the spot and found the accused huddled on the spot.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.