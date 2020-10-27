4 months on, only 256 pet owners turn up for registrations in Ludhiana

cities

Four months after the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commenced the registration of pet dogs and cats in the city, only 256 residents have come forward to complete the formalities so far. All 256 are dog owners and no cat owner has turned up so far.

This even as the deadline to complete the procedure is fast approaching.

After December 31, if the pets are found without registration, the MC will be slapping a fine of Rs 4,000 on the owner, besides charging Rs 100 a day for the upkeep of the pets which will be taken into custody till the formalities are complete.

Post registration, residents will be charged Rs 400 annually for one pet.

At present the civic body does not have a count of the number of pet dogs in the city but it is planning to carry out a drive in the month of January to catch the violators.

MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “Residents can either visit our website mcludhiana.gov.in or visit MC’s zonal offices to get their pets registered. They will be asked to fill pro forma, giving details of the pet as well as the owner. The owner will also need to submit a copy of his/her Aadhar card. The brass tokens, which have to be tied around the pet’s neck, can be collected from the MC Zone office near Mata Rani Chowk.”

Dr Dhalla further said in case of ferocious dogs, the owner must cover the pet’s face with a muzzle while taking it out for a walk. He added that so far only, 188 of the 256 residents who have registered their pets have collected the tokens.

“If any dog is caught without registration, the owner will have to pay Rs 100 a day to the MC which will take care of the dog till the registration is done. The owner will also have to bear the expenses if the pet bites anyone,” said Dr Dhalla.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu asked residents to get the registrations done on time to avoid penalty. He said that the registration will also help the civic body and residents to identify and locate the pet easily if it is lost or stolen. A helpline number 8437535700 has also been issued by MC.