4 run fake call centre, cheat US citizens

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:54 IST

Four people were booked recently for running a fake call centre racket at Khartan Road in Thane and cheating United States (US) nationals on pretext of selling them medical equipment for their ailments. No arrests have been made yet.

Police booked the owners of the call centre, Rahul Nishad, 29; Shabaz Khan, 23; Fahim Shaikh, 26; and Karman Shaikh, 23. Nishad, a Thane resident, is the prime accused in the case. Khan, Shaikh and Karman are from Mumbra.

Six months ago, the accused set up the call centre on the first floor of Jai hind Tower at Khartan Road. They also hired 12 employees and put up 20 computers at the office. The accused used to get call records of US citizens who availed a mediclaim policy. The employees then called these citizens and convinced them to send $48 for sending them relief aid.

“Initial inquiry revealed that a US-based accomplice used to send call details of US citizens availing a mediclaim policy to the call centre. The 12 employees then called these citizens and assured to send them a relief aid, like a medical belt. Once the victims were convinced, the centre asked them to deposit $48 in a particular account, without sending them any medical aid,” said an officer from Thane nagar police station. A D Walambe, police inspector of Thane Nagar informed that the accused had no permission to operate the centre. “We have seized all the equipment and computers from their office situated on the first floor of Jai Hind Tower on Khartan Road in Thane. We have also retrieved the data on their computer All four were booked for cheating and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.