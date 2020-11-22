e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4-yr-old boy killed as e-rickshaw overturns in Ludhiana village

4-yr-old boy killed as e-rickshaw overturns in Ludhiana village

The driver took a sharp turn, which caused the mishap, says family

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A four-year-old boy died after an e-rickshaw that he was travelling in, overturned due to the alleged negligence of the driver, in Ayali village on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush of Ayali Kalan village. The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against driver, identified as Sunil of the same village, on the statement of the victim’s grandfather Kushehwar Das.

Das said that he, along with his grandson and other family members, had gone to the Jhammat bridge of Sidhwan Canal to observe Chhath Pooja. They had hired an e-rickshaw to return home. On the way, the driver took a sharp turn, due to which the vehicle turned turtle. Ankush fell out of the rickshaw and died on the spot due to a head injury. The rickshaw driver managed to flee immediately after. Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver. A hunt is on for him.

top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In