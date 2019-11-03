e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

40-year-old dies in car accident near Bhigwan

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A 40-year-old man was killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a truck near Bhigwan, a town on the border of Pune and Solapur district, on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Anil Muliya, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

According to highway officials Muliya, his wife and son were sitting behind in the car when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed against a truck which was moving ahead of them. The family was returning from Hyderabad where they had gone to celebrate Diwali with their relatives.

A case of rash driving has been registered in the incident.

top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities