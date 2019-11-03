40-year-old dies in car accident near Bhigwan

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:05 IST

PUNE A 40-year-old man was killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a truck near Bhigwan, a town on the border of Pune and Solapur district, on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Anil Muliya, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

According to highway officials Muliya, his wife and son were sitting behind in the car when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed against a truck which was moving ahead of them. The family was returning from Hyderabad where they had gone to celebrate Diwali with their relatives.

A case of rash driving has been registered in the incident.