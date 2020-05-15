e-paper
Home / Cities / 40-year-old man hangs self in Sirmaur district

40-year-old man hangs self in Sirmaur district

Police said the deceased took the step as he was battling financial difficulties

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ventilation window in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Suniel Kumar, of Gagal Sikor village, Pachhad, took the extreme step as he was going through financial difficulties.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Krishan Sharma said that Kumar had gone to his room after having dinner on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, his family members tried to call him for tea and even knocked on his door, but received no response. After waiting for sometime, they called up the police who reached the spot and found Suniel hanging from the ventilator window in his room, the SP said.

He was rushed to primary health centre, Naina Tikkar, where he was declared brought dead. His body was handed over to his relatives after conducting the post-mortem.

A case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered at Sirmaur police station and a probe is on.

