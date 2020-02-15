e-paper
Home / Cities / 40-year-old man smashes wife’s head with cylinder during argument

40-year-old man smashes wife’s head with cylinder during argument

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:48 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old man was arrested from Ghatkopar for allegedly smashing his 35-year-old wife’s head with a gas cylinder, killing her, on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at Nalanda Seva chawl at Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar (West). The victim, Anjana Kadam, who worked as a house help, and the accused, Pradeep Kadam, who was unemployed, used to often argue often as he suspected her.

On Thursday morning, too, the couple started arguing. “The woman was at her mother’s place for few days and had returned only on Thursday morning. When the accused saw her, he got furious,” said Pramod Kokate, inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

During the argument, Kadam smashed her head using a gas cylinder in front of their 18-year-old son around 8am. The son called his friends and they rushed Anjana to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Kadam had allegedly refused to take her to the hospital, the police said, and instead informed the duty officer at Ghatkopar police station. “When the accused reached the police station, we also received a call from Rajawadi Hospital about the woman,” said Kokate, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The couple have another 13-year-old son.

