40-yr-old bludgeoned to death in P’kula factory

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:24 IST

Sacked for harassing a woman co-worker, a man along with a relative allegedly bludgeoned the complainant — a 40-year-old foreman — at a factory in Barwala’s Bataur village on Saturday.

Police said the crime took place around 5.30am at a room on the factory premises, where a few workers used to sleep.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Mobin, who belonged to Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh and was working at Om Packaging for the past four years.

Assistant sub-inspector Rishi Pal, who is the Barwala police post in-charge, said Mobin had complained to the factory owners about a co-worker, Shanty, of harassing a woman staffer.

Though Shanty was sacked on December 10, he had requested the owners to let him stay in the factory for a few days before leaving for his village along with his relative and co-worker Manish. Shanty wanted to settle the score with Mobin and hatched the plan to kill him in sleep, said the ASI.

Chandimandir station house officer (SHO) inspector Naveen Kumar said Shanty and Manish were sleeping on a bed next to Mobin’s in a room while other workers were sleeping in the verandah. “It is suspected that Shanty and Manish attacked Mobin on his head with a sharp-edged weapon and fled,” he said.

Mobin’s body has been kept at the mortuary of the Panchkula civil hospital, where the postmortem will be conducted on Sunday. Meanwhile, his son Gulzar, 21, who runs a garments shop in UP, reached Panchkula along with other relatives.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. Police are trying to trace the accused.