e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 40-yr-old woman found positive in Panchkula

40-yr-old woman found positive in Panchkula

Meanwhile, two Delhi residents, who had come in contact with a 21-year-old person from the Industrial Area found infected on Friday, also tested positive

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 40-year-old woman from Sector 12 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 49. On these, 23 cases are active.

Meanwhile, two Delhi residents, who had come in contact with a 21-year-old person from the Industrial Area found infected on Friday, also tested positive. Their cases will be added to the tally of the national capital.

All the patients have been isolated. Cases have started rising in the district since June 3, when people from other states started returning here upon lockdown relaxations. Most of those found infected have returned from Delhi, which has seen a steep spike in cases.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In