e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 41-year-old Hamirpur man tests positive for Covid-19, takes Himachal corona count to 47

41-year-old Hamirpur man tests positive for Covid-19, takes Himachal corona count to 47

Six people have tested positive in the past five days, most of them have travel history to Delhi

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh has seen a total of six cases, including a fatality, in the past five days.
Himachal Pradesh has seen a total of six cases, including a fatality, in the past five days. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

A 41-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the tally of total coronavirus cases to 47.

The number of active cases in the state is now seven.

The man is a resident of Bijhari in Barsar sub division and had returned from Delhi on April 29.

He developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 after his samples were sent to the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman said.

The patient was shifted to the Charitable Hospital at Bhota, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility in Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a total of six cases, including a fatality, in the past five days.

A youngster from Jogindernagar of Mandi district, who had returned from Delhi on April 29, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Next, a 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi who had also travelled back from Delhi after undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, died of the contagion at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. His mother tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

On Wednesday, three cases, one from Kangra and two from Chamba district, were reported in the state.

The Kangra patient had returned from Delhi on April 27, while those from Chamba had a travel history to Baddi and came back home on April 30.

top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news