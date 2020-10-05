e-paper
Home / Cities / 412kg of marijuana worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Pune

412kg of marijuana worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Pune customs officials, on the basis of specific intelligence, recovered 412kg of marijuana worth Rs 65 lakh in a seizure on the Naldurga-Solapur road on Sunday.

According to customs officials, the contraband was being trafficked in a truck from Andhra Pradesh to various districts of Maharashtra.

The 412kg of marijuana was packed in 206 plastic bags, concealed in a special cavity on the roof of the vehicle and was detected by officers during a search of the vehicle.

“While the officers were engaged in 100% road checking on the suspected route at a zeroed-down location, it was noticed that the subject vehicle had been abandoned, with the engine running, at distance of about 500 metres before the said place,” said a customs official, requesting anonymity.

“Pune customs is conducting the necessary verification and investigation to trace the traffickers,” said Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, Pune Customs.

