Home / Cities / 42-year-old man dies in Hisar, doctors suspect Covid-19 infection

42-year-old man dies in Hisar, doctors suspect Covid-19 infection

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindistan Times/Hisar
A 42-year-old man complaining of respiratory problems and high fever passed away at a local civil hospital on Saturday. Doctors suspect that he may be have been suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The health department took the patients samples and started the process of cremating the body under Covid-19 guidelines.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said, “The 42-year-old man had been suffering from a cough and fever for the last four to five days. The patient was a resident of Hisar.”

If the man is found to be positive of Covid-19, the entire area will be sealed and his contacts will be traced and quarentined.

Two sent to isolation ward in Kurukshetra

Karnal: Two persons suspected of having the coronavirus disease were sent to the isolation ward in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

The patients are a 20-year-old woman from Taraori of Karnal district and a 32-year-old Kurukshetra resident.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said, “They are suspected of having Covid-19 and have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Government Hospital in Kurukshetra. Their samples have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for confirmation.”

The 20-year-old woman’s samples were taken on April 9 after she developed Covid-19 symptoms and the 32-year-old patient had reportedly reached Kurukshetra by train on March 17 and later he developed flu-like symptoms.

However, the CMO said that he is not currently exhibiting any symptoms but his samples will be taken again.

So far, no Covid-19 cases have been reported from Kurukshetra.

