43-year-old cirrhosis patient undergoes liver transplant at KGMU, Lucknow

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:59 IST

A family’s decision to donate the organs of their brain-dead kin paved the way for a life-saving liver transplant operation at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Tuesday. The recipient of the donated liver, a 43-year-old man from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from cirrhosis, said doctors.

Thirty-year-old Ravi, a resident of Lucknow, was admitted to the KGMU on August 18 after a road accident. He was declared brain-dead on August 19.

Initially, his family was reluctant to go for multi-organ donation but after two rounds of counselling, they agreed. Doctors said they donated Ravi’s liver and kidneys for patients in need of transplant procedures.

After getting his family’s consent, doctors started preparations for the transplant surgery, which began on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and continued for around 12 hours.

The operating team was led by Prof Abhijit Chandra, head of surgical gastroenterology. “This is the second cadaveric liver transplant at the KGMU,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of the medical university.

He said that three live liver transplants (among relatives) had also been conducted this year.

Dr Sheetal Verma, also a spokesperson for the KGMU, said, “This is the 25th multi-organ donation here at the MU.”

Over the years, KGMU has developed itself into a major centre for organ retrieval. Now, transplant operations are also performed here.

“The brain-dead patient’s kidneys were donated as per the national organ donation registry protocol to the PGI, while the cornea went to the KGMU eye bank,” said Dr Verma.

“The Lakhimpur resident is in the transplant ICU and is doing fine,” she said.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 21:59 IST