44 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Bathinda

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:05 IST

The district administration has quarantined 44 members of the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ here on Saturday. The administration traced members of jammat who were staying across district and took them to the civil hospital for collecting samples.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said that all jamaat members who have been quarantined are asymptomatic but have been kept in isolation. Their swab samples have been sent for testing.

He said that results of samples of eight other jamaat members, taken on Friday, have been found to be negative.

Six of the 44 members are residents of Bathinda while the rest are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and were staying at different mosques in district.

The DC said that it is yet to be verified if these members were part of jamaat’s congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March. Jamaat members from other states have come to Bathinda in March.

Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh said that the jamaat members have been quarantined at different quarantine centres.

Two UP men quarantined in Moga

The district health department admitted two men, who recently came from Uttar Pradesh, at the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital on Saturday.

SMO Dr Neelam Bhatia said they received information that four persons from Agra are staying at Chuhar Chak village in Moga. “A team went for inspection and found the two persons, who had come to the village on April 1. Both are asymptomatic but have been quarantined as a preventive measure.”

Two others came to the village in the second week of March, so they have already completed the quarantine period.