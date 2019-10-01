44-year-old run over by tempo in Bhiwandi, 1 held

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:26 IST

A 44-year-old man died after his bicycle was hit by a tempo on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi on Monday. The truck driver, Nyandev Gite, 47, a resident of Ahmednagar, was arrested.

The police booked him under sections 279 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The victim, Rajkumar Pal, a resident of Kamatghar in Bhiwandi, suffered head injuries after Gite’s tempo rammed into his cycle from behind near the Mini Punjab hotel.

“The tempo driver has been booked for negligent driving.Pal was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer of Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.

The truck driver was produced in court and released on bail.

