448 wanted criminals arrested in two weeks

Noida: In a special operation spanning 15 days, at least 448 wanted suspects were arrested from across the Gautam Budh Nagar district in relation with cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, rape, and the like. As many as 38 major cases were worked out with the arrests, officers said.

The operation – Criminal Out Drive – was run from July 20 to August 5. It was a drive targeted at nabbing wanted suspects as well as those involved in major unsolved cases.

Police officers said most of the arrested suspects were not from outside the district. “Specific teams were formed for carrying out raids and the whole operation was carried out in a streamlined manner,” said Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna.

He added that police resources for such massive drives cannot be spared all the time but the department is planning on undertaking similar operations in the future.

Robbery/Theft

At least 71 history sheets (20 for cash robberies, nine for vehicle theft, four for giving lifts to commuters and then robbing them, two for weapon theft, six for jewellery theft, 28 for phone robberies and two for miscellaneous) were arrested during the operation.

In addition, 37 suspects associated with unidentified cases were arrested ( six for cash, two for vehicle, one for offering lift and then robbing, one for weapon, five for jewellery, 21 for phones and one miscellaneous).

In one of the cases, on July 1, unidentified suspects had assaulted a doctor and his helper at their clinic under the Sector 58 police station area. They had also stolen ₹1.5 lakh on gunpoint. Three people were arrested in this case in the operation and ₹28,000 was recovered.

Murder

Ten suspects wanted previously for murder were arrested by the police while two surrendered in court. Two of them had a reward of ₹50,000 each while two of them had a bounty of ₹25,000 each.

Five suspects were arrested on August 2 for the murder of a 60-year-old lawyer on July 3 in which a case had been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The police are hopeful that following the arrest of so many suspects, nefarious activities and crime rate in the district will go down.

“Gangs’ operations have been disrupted and notorious history sheeters nabbed. Now, crime will definitely go down and we will also work to ensure it stays that way,” said Krishna.

At least 19 of those arrested had cases under the stringent Gangster Act against them in the district, where as four such suspects surrendered in court. Seventeen of the 19 suspects were involved with thefts and robberies, one in gambling, one in illegal construction at Shahberi and four in miscellaneous offences.

Eleven suspects in cases of heinous crimes – (two for dacoity, five for rape, one for kidnapping, one for weapon theft and two for dowry death) were arrested while a dacoit surrendered in court.

Fourteen suspects were arrested in separate encounters in the district. In addition, 21 suspects with bounties on them (one with ₹1 lakh, two with ₹50,000, 17 with ₹25,000 and one with ₹10,000) were arrested.

Police also recovered 29 stolen two-wheelers and 16 cars during this operation and arrested 115 persons in cases under the Arms Act while recovering 78 weapons and 37 knives. At least 72 suspects were arrested in cases under the NDPS Act and 90kg of narcotics was seized. Police also seized 7,610 litre of illicit liquor and arrested 115 people.

Traffic police seized 50 autos and 11 e-rickshaws, towed 849 vehicles from no-parking zones, claimed 208 vehicles, e-challaned 1,810 vehicles and challaned 1,824 two-wheelers and 696 four-wheelers for wrong side driving.

The Noida Patrolling Unit meanwhile issued challans to 532 vehicles for using black film on windows, 1,062 challans for tripling on two-wheelers, 3,625 for not using seat belts, 5,833 for not using helmets and seized 75 two-wheelers and 10 cars.

The SSP said following these challans, the police are hopeful that reckless driving in the district will gradually come down. “These kind of changes cannot happen in one day. Our job is enforcement and we will continue doing so and in times to come, we will see improvement on the roads of the city,” said Krishna.

The Noida Economic Offences Wing also arrested three people in connection with the Bike Bot scam and busted two fake call centres while arresting 35 people.

