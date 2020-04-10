45 contacts of 2 Faridkot patients test negative

cities

FARIDKOT: Forty five of 52 samples of the contacts of two coronavirus patients in the district were found negative on Friday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who was among these contacts, also tested negative for Covid-19. Sandhwan was quarantined at home after he had come in contact with a 53-year-old man who was found positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “One patient’s wife and daughter tested negative. The mother of the other patient also tested negative. We are waiting for the test reports of seven other contacts,” he added.

16 TEST NEGATIVE IN MOGA

Sixteen of the 20 contacts of the four Covid-19 patients in Moga district also tested negative on Friday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the remaining four samples have been sent again for testing.

The health department also conducted a survey of 95 houses in Moga district. A total of 242 people were home quarantined and collected 21 more samples for testing.