45 more PPE kits provided to police personnel in Ludhiana

The kits, donated by the Akhilesh Maingi Memorial Society, were handed over to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, detective) Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash.

Apr 20, 2020
Ludhiana
The suits are made of a special fabric, which is fluid-resistant, anti-microbial and reusable.
The police department on Monday provided 45 more personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to the police personnel helping in distributing food among the needy and making arrests.

The kits, donated by the Akhilesh Maingi Memorial Society, were handed over to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, detective) Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash.

The ADCP is also the nodal officer for distributing grocery and food among the needy in the city. The ADCP, along with his team, has been in the field for the task.

The district police have formed four emergency response teams comprising 20 personnel to ensure that the police follow the correct protocol while dealing with corona positive patients.

The teams have been christened ‘covid commandos’.

An industrial unit had provided 35 PPE kits to the police department in March. The Khalsa Aid had also donated 200 kits to the police.

The suits are made of a special fabric, which is fluid-resistant, anti-microbial and reusable.

