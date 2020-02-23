46K fliers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus since January 18: State

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:18 IST

Mumbai As many as 46,218 people have been screened at the Mumbai international airport since January 18 till Saturday as - part of the protocol to tackle the novel coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, the Maharashtra government has said.

A press release by the state revealed that 80 of the 82 people admitted in isolation wards in hospitals in the state for suspected exposure to covid-19 have tested negative. Two people are in isolation wards in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government’s directives.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

The ministry of health has tightened screenings and issued an advisory, requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for the infection, a statement released by the airport said.

Health counters have been set up and thermal scanners installed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the Airport Health Organisation, the MIAL said in the statement.

Besides, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitised and informed to follow the instructions of the government, it added.

Officials said a 14-day follow-up of 207 of 288 people who arrived in Maharashtra from coronavirus-affected areas had been completed.

According to protocol, all arrivals from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, are being quarantined and tested even if they are not showing any symptoms.

The virus outbreak was first detected in Wuhan in China in December and has since killed more than 2,000 people across the world. More than 75,000 people have also been infected with the virus as on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency on January 30. Around 168 labs around the world with the state-of-art technology to diagnose coronavirus have been identified.