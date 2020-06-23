48 new cases take Himachal Covid-19 tally to 775

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 48 fresh Covid-19 infections late on Monday and Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 775, officials said.

Of these, 27 cases were reported late on Monday and 21 on Tuesday.

Nineteen cases of the total cases reported Monday late night were from Hamirpur district. Chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said six cases each were reported in Bhoranj and Nadaun medical blocks, five cases in Tauni Devi area and two in Galod.

Eight cases were reported from Kangra. All of them had a travel history to Delhi.

As many as 21 more people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Nine cases were reported from Kangra, four from Hamirpur, three from Shimla and two from Chamba.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said among the new cases is a family of four, including a couple from Fatehpur sub-division and their two daughters. All the patients have a travel history to Delhi.

Chamba cases include a 57-year-old man who returned from Ludhiana and a 23-year-old woman who came back from Delhi.

Three people tested positive in Shimla’s Sunni area. They had returned from Gurugram.

As many as 148 people have tested positive for the virus in last four days. The surge in numbers has forced the state authorities to make entry into Himachal tougher. The quarantine rules have also been made stricter.

With 53 cases reported on Monday, the state witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections.

HAMIRPUR, KANGRA HAVE 53% CASES

Kangra and Hamirpur, the two worst-hit district in the state have 53% of the Covid-19 cases. Out of the total 775 infections, 413 have been reported in the two districts. The tally in Kangra has reached 208 and Hamirpur 205.

The two districts have collectively 180 active cases—93 in Hamirpur and 87 in Kangra—while 231 patients have recovered. One death each has been reported in the two districts.

Una has recorded a total of 96 cases, Solan 81 cases, Chamba 46, Bilaspur 37, Shimla 36, Sirmaur 34, Mandi 24, Kullu five, and Kinnaur three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.

Active cases in the state stand at 324. A total of 432 patients have recovered, 11 migrated to other states and six have died due to the virus.