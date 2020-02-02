5 bronze sculptures found while digging land for project in Palghar

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:51 IST

Palghar Forest Department, while excavating a barren land for a rainwater conservation project at Lalthane village in Saphale, Palghar district, found five bronze sculptures, on Thursday. Two grinding stones were also found from the same spot on Saturday.

The findings have attracted hordes of locals who visited the spot; some even started to worship the idols. The forest department, however, stepped in and controlled the crowd.

Ruchita Sankhe, range forest officer (RFO), Saphale, said, “The forest department was digging a barren land for a water conservation project. After digging around 3 feet, the excavator found the five sculptures. After digging further, we found two grinding stones which were perhaps used for grinding wheat in the ancient times.”

The sculptures and grinding stones were kept in the local gram panchayat office.

The bronze idols measure eight inches each in height and the two grinding stones weigh around 35 kg each, she said. “We will be sending the idols and stones to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI),” she said.