5 deaths, 564 fresh Covid cases in J&K

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more deaths and 564 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total Covid count to 1,06,548 and death toll to 1,629.

Officials said 290 people tested positive in Kashmir and 274 in Jammu. Four persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

With 579 persons discharged on Sunday, as many as 99,219 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.12%. With this, there are 5,700 active cases in the UT.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 28.10 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 107 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 52 cases. In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 106, followed by 44 in Udhampur. Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,350 cases and 403 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,746 cases and 289 deaths.

Till date, 7.63 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,180 in home quarantine, 5,700 in isolation, and 46,800 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.90 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

