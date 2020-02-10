e-paper
Home / Cities / 5 held for gangraping Yamunanagar woman

5 held for gangraping Yamunanagar woman

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The Yamunanagar police have arrested five people for allegedly abducting and gangraping a 20-year-old woman in a locality falling under the Sadhaura police jurisdiction.

As per the police, the victim had earlier named four people — Chand, Monu, Ravi and Baba — but in her statement before the magistrate, she alleged that one Kavi Kumar was also involved in the crime.

Sadhaura police station in-charge Rattan Lal said the medical report of the victim has confirmed rape.

He said the arrested accused will be produced in a court.

The victim had in her complaint mentioned that the accused, who lived near her house, allegedly barged into her residence on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and taken her to an anganwadi centre where she was repeatedly raped.

She had managed to escape from there around 4am and reached back home.

On her complaint, the police had registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 376D (gangraping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

