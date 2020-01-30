e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 5 patients’ first tests negative for Coronavirus at NIV: PMC

5 patients’ first tests negative for Coronavirus at NIV: PMC

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The first samples of five patients under observation in Mumbai and Pune sent to the national institute of virology (NIV) to test for the Coronavirus have tested neagtive for the infection, a PMC statement late on Thursday night stated.

The statement did not clarify which hospitals the patients whose samples were tested are in, or in which cities.

“The second samples of all five will be tested in the next three days. If those are also negative, the patients will be released,” the statement said.

A total of nine patients are still under observation.

Three have already been discharged.

top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities