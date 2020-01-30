5 patients’ first tests negative for Coronavirus at NIV: PMC

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:18 IST

PUNE The first samples of five patients under observation in Mumbai and Pune sent to the national institute of virology (NIV) to test for the Coronavirus have tested neagtive for the infection, a PMC statement late on Thursday night stated.

The statement did not clarify which hospitals the patients whose samples were tested are in, or in which cities.

“The second samples of all five will be tested in the next three days. If those are also negative, the patients will be released,” the statement said.

A total of nine patients are still under observation.

Three have already been discharged.