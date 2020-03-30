e-paper
Home / Cities / 5-year-old twins donate ₹7,775 from piggy bank savings to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund amid coronavirus outbreak

5-year-old twins donate ₹7,775 from piggy bank savings to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund amid coronavirus outbreak

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:02 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Five-year-old twins Kashish and Mishti Sankhe from Kolgaon, Palghar, in a heartwarming gesture, donated ₹7,775 to the chief minister’s (CM’s) relief fund to do their bit in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The sisters, who study in senior KG, had saved the money in their piggy bank from the past six months.

The girls drew inspiration from their father Kamlesh, 36, a village development officer at Boisar gram panchayat.

Kamlesh would show the twins and his wife Snehal the videos of him and his colleagues at the gram panchayat feeding the poor in the area who have been hit owing to the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“My daughters would ask me many questions on helping people at this time. I told them that the gram panchayat has received donations from many locals from which we cook food for the hungry, mainly for the migrant labourers. So on Saturday, they asked me to break their piggy bank and donate the money for the cause,” said Kamlesh.

The Kamlesh and Snehal got the coins deposited and the next day, handed over a cheque of ₹7,775 to Vikas Gajare, sub-divisional magistrate of Palghar, who sent it to the CM’s office on Monday.

