5 years after building road, KDMC digs it for sewer network

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:40 IST

Residents of societies along the 90 Feet Road in Thakurli in Dombivli city are facing problems owing to the on-going digging work of the road to build underground sewer line.

The road was built by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in 2015 at a cost of ₹2 crore, after residents complained of lack of connectivity. However, only five years on, the civic body is digging up the road to build the underground sewer network.

“The civic body should have planned in advance and built the sewer line instead of digging the entire stretch which was in good condition,” said Kiran Mestry, 50, a resident of one of the societies.

A civic body official, requesting not to be named, said, “The work was initiated on this stretch six months ago. This is one of the roads among 12 sectors where the civic body has undertaken the work. The work is expected to be completed by December. We will spend ₹130 crore.”