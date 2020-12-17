50% of Himachalis feel depressed by consuming Covid content: Survey

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:45 IST

Months after Himachal Pradesh witnessed a sudden rise in suicide cases during the nationwide lockdown, content related to Covid-19 on social media and television is leading to anxiety and depression among people in the otherwise peaceful hilly state, a study has revealed.

Himachal Pradesh State Mental Health Authority (HPSMHA) recently conducted a statewide survey to assess the psychological impact of the pandemic. Himachal Pradesh University’s psychology department along with HPSMHA sent questionnaires to 5,200 subscribers in Shimla, Chamba and Mandi districts.

Respondents were asked to answer nine questions such as whether they had lost their job due to the pandemic and if they had experienced suicidal thoughts or suicidal tendencies during the pandemic. The survey sample included respondents residing in both rural and urban areas. Within five categories, the respondents comprised government employees, self-employed persons, unemployed people, and students. The survey was conducted over three weeks.

“About 50% persons who took the survey felt anxious or depressed after going through Covid-19 related content and news on the social media,” said senior medical superintendent of Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Boileauganj, and CEO of state mental health authority.

After analysing the feedback, the HPSHMA will send its observation to the state government for its consideration. Generally, about 10% of the population suffers from common mental disorders like depression and anxiety and the study would reflect the trend in different age groups, males and females, urban and rural population and upper, middle and lower economic classes.

The issue of mental health and increasing suicides was flagged by the department of police which during the lockdown gathered data from across police stations in the state. As many as 709 suicides were reported last year (2019), but there has been a spurt in these cases during the ongoing pandemic and 657 suicides were reported in the first nine months till September 30, this year. The highest of 302 suicides were reported in the months of May, June and July.

As per the data collated by the police, people between the ages 18 and 35 are most vulnerable to suicide. The most common reasons for taking the extreme step are financial crisis, unemployment, marital issues, bankruptcy, drug addiction, health issues or illness, failure in examinations, love affairs, or family problems. Domestic violence, economic distress, failed relationships; unemployment, health, setback in business; drug abuse and alcoholism are factors that drove people to end their lives.