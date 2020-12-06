501 fresh covid cases, 469 recoveries in J&K

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:38 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 more deaths and 501 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total Covid count to 1,12, 757 and death toll to 1,742.

Officials said 234 people tested positive in Kashmir and 267 in Jammu. Six persons died in each Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

They added that 1,06,006 people have recovered in the UT so far, after 469 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 94.01%. There are 5,009 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 31.48 lakh. A total of 1,125 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 617 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 92 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 40 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 147, followed by 34 in Udhampur district.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 23,591 cases and 426 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 21,297 cases and 314 deaths.

Till date, 8.04 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 20,185 in home quarantine, 5,009 in isolation, and 31,134 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.46 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.