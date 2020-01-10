e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
51-yr-old woman dies after being hit by bike; rider arrested

51-yr-old woman dies after being hit by bike; rider arrested

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:58 IST
New Delhi: A 51-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was allegedly hit by a two-wheeler in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram. The man who was allegedly riding the motorcycle has been arrested. The woman’s husband serves as deputy director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said the police.

The woman, Sandhya Bisht, was a resident of Keshav Puram. Police said her husband Rakesh Bisht serves as deputy director in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CBI, Lodhi Colony.

According to the police, they received a call at the Keshav Puram police station on Thursday informing that a woman has been hit allegedly by a two-wheeler. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said minutes later, they got a call from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital informing that the woman, who was admitted to the hospital following the accident, was pronounced dead.

“Our teams rushed to the spot and to the hospital. At the spot, witnesses and locals informed us that the woman had been hit by a speeding motorcycle. They said the collision was such that the woman sustained critical neck and head injuries. The woman’s body was sent for a post mortem examination and her husband was informed of the accident,” the officer said.

Police said with the help of witnesses and CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity, they managed to identify the registration number of the motorcycle. “We found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of one Vijay, a resident of JJ cluster in Wazirpur who works at an electronics shop. His address was raided and he was arrested,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said they have booked Vijay for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The vehicle has been seized for inspection,” she said.

