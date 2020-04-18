e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 52-year-old Covid patient dies in Thane

52-year-old Covid patient dies in Thane

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:22 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 52-year-old Thane resident, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died after suffering a stroke on Saturday in a city-based hospital. The man had a paralytic attack earlier, said the Thane Municipal Corporation. This is a second Covid death in the city.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The man used to work in Mumbai and has no travel history. He was admitted to Horizon Prime Hospital on April 11 and had cerebrovascular accident (sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen) and suffered a stroke. He also had a history of paralysis. He had tested positive for coronavirus, so we will consider it a Covid-19 related death.”

His family members have tested negative, Malvi said.

Thane saw 15 new cases on Saturday, including that of two teenagers from Kausa in Mumbra.

A Thane Municipal Corporation employee also tested positive but his name is registered in Bhiwandi.

Malvi said, “We also have 15 new cases, taking the total positive cases in the city to 130. Out of these, seven cases are from Kausa area of Mumbra.”

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities