52-year-old Covid patient dies in Thane

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:22 IST

A 52-year-old Thane resident, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died after suffering a stroke on Saturday in a city-based hospital. The man had a paralytic attack earlier, said the Thane Municipal Corporation. This is a second Covid death in the city.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The man used to work in Mumbai and has no travel history. He was admitted to Horizon Prime Hospital on April 11 and had cerebrovascular accident (sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen) and suffered a stroke. He also had a history of paralysis. He had tested positive for coronavirus, so we will consider it a Covid-19 related death.”

His family members have tested negative, Malvi said.

Thane saw 15 new cases on Saturday, including that of two teenagers from Kausa in Mumbra.

A Thane Municipal Corporation employee also tested positive but his name is registered in Bhiwandi.

Malvi said, “We also have 15 new cases, taking the total positive cases in the city to 130. Out of these, seven cases are from Kausa area of Mumbra.”