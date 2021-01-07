53,000 applications for 5,647 Mhada houses in Pune division; lucky draw on Jan 22

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:05 IST

PUNE Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), is reporting a good response in terms of registration for eligibility to be part of the draw for the allotment of 5,647 Mhada houses in the Pune division.

Till date, Mhada has received 53,000 applications for the 5,647 houses.

Nitin Mane, chief executive officer of Mhada, said, “This is the first time, we have received such a response in the Covid-19 scenario. There are four days to closing of online registration. We will cross 60,000 in number. “

“We are providing houses at affordable prices. The price is 30 to 40 per cent less than the market rate. The response is showing that there is a need for houses in the market. The draw is on January 22, 2021,” he added.

“Administration has not appointed any middleman. It is a transparent process to allot houses to people at affordable rates,” he said.

According to officials, it is the fifth online lottery allotment of Mhada.

Till date, two lakh people have visited the Mhada website, of which, 1,16,330 people registered.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had launched online application registration process for the Pune division - Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.

The registration process began on December 10, 2020, at 2.30 pm. The lucky draw will be held on January 22 at the Nehru Memorial hall in Camp. Ajit Pawar will be present at the draw.