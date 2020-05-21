55-year-old cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking district count to 26

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:33 IST

Panchkula: A 55-year-old man from Sector 2, Panchkula, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s corona count to 26.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken. He was asked to return as the test reports take two days to come.

Once he tested positive, the civil hospital authorities were informed and he was admitted in its isolation ward in Sector 6.

Health teams have begun the process of contact tracing.

Of the 26 patients in the district so far, 23 have been cured and discharged.

At present, there are two active Covid-19 cases in Panchkula and both are being treated at the civil hospital.