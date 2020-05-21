e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 55-year-old cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking district count to 26

55-year-old cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking district count to 26

Resident of Sector 2 had gone to Delhi for cancer treatment but was asked to return after his samples were taken for corona test two days ago

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken.
Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken.(Representative Image/HT)
         

Panchkula: A 55-year-old man from Sector 2, Panchkula, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s corona count to 26.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken. He was asked to return as the test reports take two days to come.

Once he tested positive, the civil hospital authorities were informed and he was admitted in its isolation ward in Sector 6.

Health teams have begun the process of contact tracing.

Of the 26 patients in the district so far, 23 have been cured and discharged.

At present, there are two active Covid-19 cases in Panchkula and both are being treated at the civil hospital.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In