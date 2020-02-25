55-year-old former army man killed in MG Road accident

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:41 IST

Gurugram: A 55-year-old former army man, who was hit allegedly by an unidentified vehicle on MG Road more than two weeks ago, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Sector 38 on Monday, the police said. The man suffered a brain haemorrhage in the accident.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, a resident of Patel Nagar. The incident took place on February 8, when the victim had gone to MG Road for some personal work, the police said, adding that he had retired from the army.

In a police complaint, Gaurav Gupta, the victim’s son, said, “My father was hit by an unidentified vehicle on MG Road.” He told the police that the bystanders took him to a private hospital whose staff then informed the family about the accident. He was referred to another hospital on the following day. “On Monday morning, my father succumbed to injuries,” Gaurav said.

Vinod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 14 police station, said that the victim had suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the accident. “The suspect is yet to be identified. We are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Monday.

In a separate incident, a man, believed to be in his early forties, was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road at Bilaspur Chowk on Sunday evening. The police said that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and chest.

According to the police, Mukesh, the victim, belonged to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and stayed in Bilaspur. The incident took place around 7.30pm when he had gone to Bilaspur Chowk for some personal work.

Mohammed Jahid, assistant sub-inspector, Bilaspur police station, said, “The man was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He died at the spot. The suspect is yet to be identified.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Monday.