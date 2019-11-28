e-paper
Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

55-year-old man who stole only Activa scooters from CBD Belapur arrested

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:43 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The CBD Belapur police have recently arrested a 55-year-old man, who used to only steal Activa scooters by breaking the handle lock with his bare hands, in Navi Mumbai.

The accused was identified as Naseer Khan, 55, a resident of Vikhroli. Police recovered four scooters worth ₹90,000 from his possession.

The accused, who was released from Thane prison only last month in connection with a different case, was arrested on November 22, said a police officer.

After receiving a theft complaint from a bank manager Rajesh Menon on November 8, police officers noticed a pattern in the thefts in the area.

Most of the two-wheelers were being stolen from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) pay-and-park facilities.

This was the fourth scooter which was stolen from Belapur’s CIDCO pay-and-park facility in over a week’s time. What surprised the police was that all the four vehicles were Activa.

The police team then scanned the CCTV footage at the facility during the time of all four thefts. A CCTV camera, almost hidden by a tree, captured the crime.

In the footage, the accused was seen walking into the facility as if he had parked his bike there.

He would then look around to ensure no one is watching him and meanwhile also check for the cameras.

“He learnt how to break the handle lock of the scooters with his hands. He would then cut the wire to start the bike and drive away. His modus operandi was unique as he would arrive in Navi Mumbai every day by train and just walk around the city looking for Activas. He would steal at least one scooter a day,” said an officer privy to the probe.

After Khan was identified, the police team waited at the same pay-and-park facility in Belapur on the lookout for him. As soon as Khan walked into the facility to steal another scooter, he was caught red-handed.

Khan has similar theft cases registered in Nerul, Vashi and in Powai. After stealing the bikes, he would sell it off for as cheap as ₹5,000.

Officials said Khan has been stealing bikes for almost five years.

